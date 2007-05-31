I couldn't believe my ears when I was told about a circular distributed to all government entities with the directive to no longer use Fiji's most experienced legal giants - Munro Leys and Howards!
A directive such as this is a classic example of the bullying tactics this current regime resorts to when its caught between a rock and a hard place. And that is putting it quite mildly.
These two firms combined include some of the most brilliant legal minds in the country. Lawyers who are willing to stand up for what they believe. Lawyers who make known their honest interpretation of the rule of law because it is their forte.
We now not only have an illegal regime - we have an illegal regime with a personal vendetta!
So...we have the experienced and very-much educated two (small) legal firms on the one hand and the big brother IG on the other.
Reminds me of David and Goliath. And we all know what happened to Goliath don't we?
Thursday, May 31, 2007
Personal Vendetta??
Posted by tres-desabuse at 1:38 PM
Labels: fiji interim government, Howards, Munro Leys
No comments:
