Ethics in Fiji....

That of good governance and ethical leadership.
Fiji must have a system of governance that exercises power in a manner that provides the conditions needed for human development and growth such as stability, security and a good business climate that fosters investment, growth, jobs and higher standards of living for all its people.
Low investment efficiency and slow human development are almost always associated with bad policies and these are usually the result of poor governance.If Professor Chandra is correct in his assessment of Fiji's overall growth in the last 30 years - our leaders, evidently, were incapable of managing the country’s resources.
We hear of mismanagement of funds and abuse of office daily. But what is particularly disturbing is that we have come to accept corruption as a way of life and not a serious concern.
Accountability, transparency, equity and efficiency must be in the limelight of the Government-of-the-day's political agenda.
There should be an effective regulatory measure to enhance accountability in government expenditures and increasing support and participation by non-Governmental organisations and other institutions that promote human rights and combat corruption.
Today - we have 4 coups under our belt, an illegal military-run government regime, inept government policies and a declining economy.
We have an ailing tourism industry.. although we wait with bated breath for that influx of asian tourists from China and India to converge on our shores.
We have a virtually non-existent sugar industry...which is bad news for the 40,000 odd people that are directly employed.
And the list goes on...
To cut this article short however, if the current regime sticks to its words in having the next elections in 2009, then we, the people of Fiji, must re-look at how we vote.
Not by racial or religious distinction.
But by ethical standards, and how much of it, those in the running for government have.
