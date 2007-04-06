The witch-hunt is still on.
Today the IG's mouthy A-G has now personally attacked the integrity of Ms Shamima Ali!
How absurd! How disgusting!
Ms Ali's actions has never been other than professional. At least she stood up for what she believed in. And her belief is not political. She is only looking out for the people that get caught in the middle of the farce!
Unfortunately the same can't be said for Aiyaz Saiyad Khaiyum and his coup-abetting colleagues - the two Shameem sisters....
Friday, April 6, 2007
Heat Getting to Fiji's IG Attorney-General?
1 comment:
