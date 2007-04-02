Fiji Human Rights Commission Suspension

It didn't take too long for that one to happen aye?
How can FHRC be a respected organisation after its January statement in support of the military takeover?
With FHRC's credibility and independence flushed down the drain - perhaps it is time for its senior members to seek jobs with the IG and join the rest of the scandal-tainted debt-riddled team.
It is obvious the international community is keeping a closer watch on the happenings in Fiji - first the EPG recommendations, then the Foreign Ministers' communique and now the ICC suspension of Fiji's HRC.
Hmmm...what next?
Monday, April 2, 2007
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment