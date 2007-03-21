I was so disgusted reading Justice Nazhat Shameem's public admission on her failure as DPP to persecute those involved in the NBF scam! So whats coming next in the years down the line - an apology for her role in the illegal suspension of the Chief Justice Daniel Fatiaki?
Sounds familiar today doesn't it? Replace NBF with QEB and the manipulation of the justice system and the country's finances and its same old same old.
An Anti-Corruption Commission is an excellent venue for corruption issues and has been a long time coming but not only does it need the criteria listed by the apologetic Ms Shameem, it must be emphatic in its independence and led by people of high moral and professional ethics which can be likened to looking for a needle in the haystack amongst Fiji's current illegal regime - and this is the same group who nominates members of the Commission?
Forget it! - Any commission or board elected by this illegal regime will neither by independent nor honest!
Its like pissing against the wind!!
Wednesday, March 21, 2007
An Already Corrupted Anti-Corruption Commission
Posted by tres-desabuse at 7:53 AM
Labels: fiji anti-corruption commission, nbf, qeb, scam
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment