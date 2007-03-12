I feel for Fiji lawyers like Richard Naidu and Graham Leung who have tried to stand up against the fundamental assault on the Fiji constitution and the rule and law of democracy.
These two have been particularly vocal in voicing their opinion which is basically that of the many educated Fijians in the country.
They have always championed democracy and the constitutional mechanisms for addressing issues within the law.
But they are humans and have to think of their safety and that of their families.
I ask the Law Society to stand up as one behind their own and to continue condemning the rot and nepotism that has spread under the cover of the "clean-up" coup.
Your voice has to be heard. You were quiet during the suspension of the Chief Justice and his subsequent replacement.
You were slow to condemn the various human rights violations and abuse.
You are not Human Rights that's true. But where is Human Rights at home? Join the lone voice of Ms Ali. She is one voice but she is heard.
We don't need marches and placards. We need your quiet but consistent condemnation against everything that has happened.
And we are many. We are poor. We are nothing. But we look to people like you to stand up for that oath you took to protect people like us.
Monday, March 12, 2007
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment