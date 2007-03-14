The media is certainly running rings around the interim government and the military to wit.
I suppose carting members of the media to the 'torture chambers' at QEB for questioning is becoming the norm.
Yesterday saw William Parkinson and Vijay Narayan taken to QEB. These two are long time media stalwarts well known for their unbiased take on the news and current events. Before that was Mesake Koroi another media personality also well known for making his views known whether they be left or right wing. Other lesser known reports and photographers have walked the plank since.
Obviously freedom of the press is no more...
In other news related to the media, a public forum site on Fijivillage was taken offline yesterday because comments on the site were considered inflammatory. Can this get any worse? Are officers of the anti-corruption unit aware that a public forum site means exactly that - a site where the public is given a forum to voice their opinions.
Besides, shutting down the site is pretty stupid. With the amount of bloggers springing up - the site will be hosted elsewhere in no time. And it doesn't solve anything except try to salvage the egos of meglomaniacs
Wednesday, March 14, 2007
Witch Hunt of A Megalomaniac
fiji military, press, qeb, witch hunt
