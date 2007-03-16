I had to do a second post after listening to Teleni blubber on about the Military's IT experts tracing authors of the Intelligentsiya site.
That would have been a sight to see.
Can you imagine Bai, Teleni, Leweni, Driti etc grouped around a desktop which has the intelligentsiya site on screen? LOL. If the daily newspapers were'nt gagged or pulled up so regularly, I would personally ring their graphic artist/cartoonist and pay big bucks for a cartoon spread!!!
Intelligentsiya authors take a bow.
Friday, March 16, 2007
Intellligentsiya Runs Rings Around Fiji Military
Posted by tres-desabuse at 8:16 AM
Labels: fiji military, intelligentsiya
1 comment:
Well written article.
Post a Comment