Friday, March 16, 2007

Intellligentsiya Runs Rings Around Fiji Military

I had to do a second post after listening to Teleni blubber on about the Military's IT experts tracing authors of the Intelligentsiya site.

That would have been a sight to see.

Can you imagine Bai, Teleni, Leweni, Driti etc grouped around a desktop which has the intelligentsiya site on screen? LOL. If the daily newspapers were'nt gagged or pulled up so regularly, I would personally ring their graphic artist/cartoonist and pay big bucks for a cartoon spread!!!

Intelligentsiya authors take a bow.
Posted by at
Labels: ,

1 comment:

Eliora said...

Well written article.

November 11, 2008 at 1:32 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)